JOHANNESBURG, March 7 Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd : * Says financial results for the forthcoming reporting period will differ by at least 20% * Says life healthcare's results for the six months ended 31 March 2014 are expected to show an improvement of more than 20% * cannot, with reasonable certainty, quantify the extent by which its results for the six months ended 31 March 2014 will exceed the 20% range * Says this expected improvement is largely due to life healthcare's disinvestment of its 49.3% shareholding in joint medical holdings limited.