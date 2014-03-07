JOHANNESBURG, March 7 Life Healthcare Group Holdings
Ltd :
* Says financial results for the forthcoming reporting period
will differ by at least 20%
* Says life healthcare's results for the six months ended 31
March 2014 are expected to show an improvement of more than 20%
* cannot, with reasonable certainty, quantify the extent by
which its results for the six months ended 31 March 2014 will
exceed the 20% range
* Says this expected improvement is largely due to life
healthcare's disinvestment of its 49.3% shareholding in joint
medical holdings limited.