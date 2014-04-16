BRIEF-Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical signs drug licensing and cooperation agreement with Zysis Ltd
* Says co enters into drug licensing and cooperation agreement with UK-based pharma Zysis Ltd, on aripiprazole long-term drug product
April 16 Life Healthcare Group Holdings ltd -
* Life healthcare acquires majority stake in Polish healthcare group
* Acquisition of a majority stake in Scanmed Multimedis, a foremost private healthcare service provider in Poland
* Deal consisting of acquisition of 15,667,392 shares representing 57.1 pct of share capital of Scanmed Multimedis at PLN 4.18 per share Further company coverage:
March 13 Investment firms Spectrum Equity and Cressey & Co have agreed to acquire a majority stake in Verisys Corporation, a U.S. provider of data and software that help healthcare providers with regulatory compliance, people familiar with the matter said.