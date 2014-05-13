May 13 Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd
:
* Revenue increased by 10.2 pct to 6,211 mln rand
* Operating profit increased by 90.1 pct to 2,486 million
* Headline EPS increased by 13.4 pct to 82.7 cents per share
* Interim dividend increased by 16.7 pct to 63 cents per
share
* Group plans to add an additional 120 Brownfield acute
hospital beds in next six months
* Life healthcare will focus on bedding down its acquisition
in Poland in next six months and working with max to improve its
profitability
* This expected improvement is largely due to life
healthcare's disinvestment of its 49.3 pct holding in JMH
* FY 2014 results are expected to show an improvement of
more than 20 pct from FY 2013
