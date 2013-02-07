Feb 7 Medical technology company Lifeline
Scientific Inc said it expects to report a lower pretax
profit for 2012, partly due to a decrease in gross margins and
certain legal costs.
The lower margins resulted from changes in product mix, the
company said in a statement.
However, it estimated full-year revenue to be higher.
The company reported a profit before income tax of $2.4
million and revenue of $25.4 million in 2011.
Lifeline Scientific said it had invested to complete the
development phase of its LifePort Liver Transporter product line
in 2012 and toward expansion in Europe, South America and China.
The company also said it incurred significant legal expenses
related to a lawsuit brought in June 2011 against a competitor
and a former vendor.
Shares in the company closed at 195 pence on Wednesday on
the London Stock Exchange.