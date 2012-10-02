By Olivia Oran
Oct 2 Theft and fraud protection services
provider LifeLock priced its initial public offering at
$9 a share on Tuesday, below the expected range, an underwriter
said.
The Tempe, Arizona-based firm raised $141.3 million by
pricing 15.7 million shares as planned. It had estimated a price
range of $9.50 to $11.50.
LifeLock, founded in 2005, charges customers $10 to $25 a
month for fraud protection services.
In fiscal 2011, LifeLock's revenue grew 20 percent to $193.9
million. The company's net loss narrowed to $4.3 million from
$15.4 million in the prior year.
In March the company acquired fraud protection services firm
ID Analytics and raised $100 million in additional capital.
In a busy week for IPOs, LifeLock is one of seven companies
expected to raise a total of nearly $1 billion. Berry Plastics
Group Inc, backed by Apollo Global Management LLC
, is the week's biggest deal, at an estimated $500
million.
In the LifeLock IPO, the company itself is selling 15.5
million shares, while executives including CEO Todd Davis are
offering the remaining 200,000 shares.
The company's venture backers, which include Bessemer
Venture Partners and Kleiner Perkins, are not selling shares in
the offering.
The IPO is being led by Goldman Sachs Group, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank.
LifeLock will use the proceeds to repay debt, for working
capital and for general corporate purposes.
The company intends to list on the New York Stock Exchange
under the ticker "LOCK".