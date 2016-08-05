Aug 5 LifeLock Inc, the U.S. identity theft protection services company, has hired Evercore Partners Inc to defend itself against activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp and explore its options, people familiar with the matter said.

LifeLock has asked Evercore, a New York-based investment bank, to help explore several strategic alternatives, including the possibility of a sale of the company, the sources said this week. There is no certainty, however, that any sale of LifeLock will occur, they cautioned.

The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. LifeLock did not respond to a request for comment, while Evercore declined to comment. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in Rio de Janeiro and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)