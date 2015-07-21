(Adds details, background; updates shares)
July 21 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
said LifeLock Inc, a provider of identity theft
protection services, violated a settlement with the agency and
35 U.S. states by continuing to make deceptive claims about its
services. (1.usa.gov/1g2ePyS)
The company's stock fell 46 percent to $8.56, making it the
top percentage loser on the New York Stock Exchange.
The U.S. government's antitrust watchdog asked the U.S.
District Court for the District of Arizona to impose an order
that requires LifeLock to provide full redress to all consumers
affected by the company's "order violations".
LifeLock agreed in 2010 to pay $12 million to settle claims
by the FTC and the U.S. states that it overstated the value of
its service. (reut.rs/1Icphd4)
The FTC alleged that in spite of the promises, LifeLock
violated the order from at least October 2012 through March 2014
by "failing" to establish and maintain a comprehensive
information security program to protect its users' sensitive
personal data.
"We disagree with the substance of the FTC's contentions and
are prepared to take our case to court," LifeLock said on
Tuesday.
The FTC also alleged that LifeLock falsely advertised that
it protected customers' sensitive information such as credit
cards, social security numbers and bank account numbers with the
same high-level safeguards as financial institutions.
Details of the FTC's action against LifeLock were filed
under seal.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Kshitiz Goliya in
Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)