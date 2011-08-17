* U.S. bank prepared to lend Lifemark up to $150
million-Ford
* Interest rate on loan around 6 pct
* Lifemark bondholders could be fully repaid in 5-year
period
* Administrator KPMG needs to agree to loan
By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, Aug 17 Controversial Scottish
businessman Stewart Ford has offered to broker a rescue loan for
Lifemark, the stricken Luxembourg company he founded that became
a key player in Britain's biggest personal investment scandal in
decades.
Ford, who set up Lifemark and the now-defunct Keydata
Investment Services which marketed bonds packaged by Lifemark,
said the loan of up to $150 million might allow bondholders to
recoup all their capital, if administrator KPMG agreed.
Thousands of mainly elderly Britons invested around 350
million pounds ($575 million) in bonds backed by Lifemark which
was put into administration in 2009 just months after
administrators took over Keydata.
British investors have been paid 214 million pounds to date
by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), the lender
of last resort in Britain when regulated businesses fail.
The FSCS, which is now one of Lifemark's largest bondholders,
subsequently billed an irate investment industry around 250
million pounds to recoup the costs.
Keydata, Ford and some of his senior staff are being
investigated by the Financial Services Authority (FSA), while
Ford has countered with a judicial review into whether the
FSA is basing parts of its investigation on privileged
information. The High Court ruling, which is expected in
September, has delayed the FSA probe.
In a statement on Wednesday, Ford said the potential
Lifemark lender was a U.S. bank experienced in lending against
so-called "non-traditional" assets such as Lifemark's $1.1
billion portfolio of U.S. second-hand life insurance policies,
or "death bonds".
Keydata was pushed into administration by the FSA in 2009
amid mounting concerns about how it was marketing its "low-risk"
products. Thousands of investors, some of whom had been
encouraged to plough their life savings into Keydata, saw income
abruptly cease, sparking accusations ranging from incompetence
to fraud. Ford has denied any wrongdoing.
The FSCS on Wednesday said only it was keen to realise value
from Lifemark. "As a significant creditor of Lifemark S.A., we
continue to be in close dialogue with the provisional
administrator in Luxembourg and other interested parties in
seeking to maximise value from the Lifemark vehicle."
KPMG was not immediately available for comment.
LIFEMARK LIFELINE
Ford told Reuters the interest rate on the loan, which has
to be agreed by Lifemark's provisional administrator Eric
Collard of KPMG, was around 6 percent. That was far below
the rates of previous short-term emergency loans secured by
Collard, he said.
Investors could be paid out over a five-year period
beginning 18 months after the first loan drawdown -- if
"maturities" arrive as expected, Ford said.
But Ford and Collard have long disagreed about the potential
value of the Lifemark portfolio. Ford expects death maturities
to start gathering pace from this year, rising from an
expected$60 million this year to $168 million in 2015 as the
underlying policy owners in the U.S. die.
Ford, who will receive any remaining cash from the
portfolio once bondholders have been paid out, said the deal
would allow Lifemark to come out of administration with a new
management.
The row between Ford, administrators and regulators hinges
in part on whether Lifemark would have been able to pay investor
income and insurance premiums of around $40 million per year if
it had not been put into administration by what he calls
"over-exuberant regulators who didn't know what they were
doing".
But Lifemark was also paying vast commissions -- which have
been a hallmark of the complex and opaque life settlement market
-- running to over 100 million pounds to Swiss-based Ford,
Keydata and its network of independent financial advisers.
($1 = 0.609 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Erica Billingham)