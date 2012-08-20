Aug 20 Life settlement company Life Partners
Holdings Inc said that a Texas district judge refused
to grant state officials the right to block the company from
doing business or appoint a receiver.
The company, which has been accused of accounting fraud by
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, had said on
Thursday that the Texas Attorney General had filed a lawsuit
against the company and two of its directors.
The suit sought a temporary restraining order preventing the
company from doing business and the appointment of a receiver
based on allegations that Life Partners made misrepresentations
in the sale of life settlements in the state.
Shares of the company, which fell 33 percent to touch an
almost 10-year low earlier on Monday, closed at $1.31 on the
Nasdaq.
The district judge's order allows Life Partners to continue
its business as usual pending a temporary injunction hearing,
set for August 30.
Life settlement companies such as Life Partners buy
insurance policies from people for a fraction of their value and
continue to pay premiums, betting that they will eventually make
a profit when the seller dies. The profit decreases if the
person lives longer than expected.