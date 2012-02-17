* Q4 EPS $0.78 vs est $0.76

* Q4 rev up 7 pct at $781.3 mln

Feb 17 LifePoint Hospitals Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit above market estimates, helped by better operational efficiency, but forecast 2012 earnings below expectations.

For 2012, the hospital operator now sees earnings of $3.05-$3.30 a share on revenue of $3.25 billion to $3.35 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $3.53 a share, on revenue of $3.77 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income from continuing operations of $37.7 million, or 78 cents a share, compared with $36.3 million, or 70 cents, a year ago.

Revenue from continuing operations rose 7 percent to $781.3 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 76 cents a share on revenue of $900.4 million for the fourth quarter.

Shares of Brentwood, Tennessee-based LifePoint closed at $41.63 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)