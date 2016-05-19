Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 19 Real estate investment trust Sovran Self Storage Inc said it had agreed to buy LifeStorage LP, a privately owned self storage operator, for about $1.3 billion in cash.
Sovran Self Storage will finance the deal with proceeds from planned equity and debt offerings, the company said on Thursday. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
