ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS How Sony sanitized Sandler movie to please Chinese censors HONG KONG/LOS ANGELES - In a 2013 script for the movie "Pixels," intergalactic aliens blast a hole in one of China's national treasures - the Great Wall. That scene is gone from the final version of the sci-fi comedy, starring Adam Sandler and released by Sony Pictures Entertainment this week in the United States. Angelina Jolie to adapt Cambodian memoir for Netflix film LOS ANGELES - Angelina Jolie is the latest high-profile filmmaker to join the ranks of Netflix Inc, where she will be directing a Cambodian author's war memoir into a feature-length film, the online streaming platform said. Cruise back with "Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation" VIENNA - He's swung around skyscrapers and leapt off buildings, and now Tom Cruise is back in the blockbuster action-movie franchise "Mission: Impossible". And in the latest instalment, he adds a new feat - clinging to the side of a plane as it takes off. 'Jurassic World' sequel set for June 2018 LOS ANGELES - After taking the summer box office by storm with more than $1.5 billion globally, the "Jurassic World" dinosaurs will be getting a sequel slated for June 22, 2018, Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures said. Dutch museum highlights "Selfies" of the 17th century AMSTERDAM - The selfie may be a contemporary look, but a Dutch museum aims to show that its roots go back centuries. In an upcoming exhibition, the Mauritshuis in The Hague is showing a collection of self-portraits by master artists including Rembrandt, Jan Steen, Carel Fabritius and Gerrit Dou from Dutch painting's 17th century Golden Age. LIFESTYLE Americans cautious as Jenner transgender show airs JERUSALEM - Auschwitz survivor Branko Lustig, one of the producers of Schindler's List, presented his Academy Award to Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, saying it had found its rightful resting place. Buckingham Palace opens doors to state banquets LONDON - Ever wondered what it must be like to dine with royals, presidents and prime ministers? Britain's Buckingham Palace opens its doors again this summer, inviting the public to get a glimpse of the work that goes behind hosting a state banquet. Woman attempting selfie photo gored at Yellowstone park SALMON, Idaho - A Yellowstone National Park visitor was gored this week as she tried to snap a selfie photo close to one of the park's famed bison, the fifth attack on a tourist who has ignored warnings to admire the mammals from afar, officials said. Japan PM uses offbeat PR blitz to rescue ratings TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is using 'anime' cartoons, Internet chats and even an unusual show-and-tell TV appearance, complete with a mockup of burning buildings, in an effort to persuade wary voters that his bolder defence policy makes sense.