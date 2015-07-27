Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors: Mary Milliken in Los Angeles +1 213 955 6735; Patricia Reaney in New York +1 646 223 6286; Michael Roddy in London +44 207 542 5283 ------------------------------------------------------- ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS 'Ant-Man' Tops Charts, 'Pixels' Opens to $24 Million LOS ANGELES - Adam Sandler's star appears to have dimmed significantly, after "Pixels," a slice of arcade game nostalgia that recruited the likes of Pac-Man and Donkey Kong to appear alongside the funnyman, opened to a disappointing $24 million at the domestic box office. (USA-BOXOFFICE/, moved, by Brent Lang, 600 words) Words gain ground at Britain's summer music festivals MALMESBURY - Poetry is the latest crowd draw at Britain's music festivals, once havens of rebellious rock but now as settled in the nation's summer calendar as Wimbledon and Royal Ascot horse racing. (POETRY-BRITAIN/, moved, by Jan Harvey, 300 words) U.S. TV networks court YouTube crowd in quest for viewers NAHEIM - For the first time, cable TV network Nickelodeon staged a casting call at VidCon, a convention that draws stars of YouTube and social media like Vine, Instagram and Snapchat and their passionate followers. (TELEVISION-YOUTUBE/, moved, by Lisa Richwine, 400 words) Delevingne finds spotlight in 'Paper Towns' LOS ANGELES - As the lead of teen film "Paper Towns" and with a slew of upcoming high-profile roles under her belt, British supermodel Cara Delevingne is happy to leave the runway behind as she steps onto the big screen. (FILM-PAPERTOWNS/, moved, by Kara Warner, 400 words) Bayreuth Wagner fest opens with triumphant "Tristan" LONDON - The opening-night audience for the Bayreuth Festival was ready for anything in a new production of Richard Wagner's "Tristan und Isolde" directed by his great grand-daughter Katharina Wagner, known to make radical changes in his works. (MUSIC-GERMANY/WAGNER (REVIEW), moved, by Michael Roddy, 500 words) LIFESTYLE Whitney Houston's daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, dead at 22 ATLANTA - Bobbi Kristina Brown, the only child of late singer Whitney Houston, died on Sunday at the age of 22, some six months after suffering irreversible brain damage in an incident at her suburban Atlanta home, her family said in a statement. (USA-PEOPLE/BROWN, moved, by Rich McKay, 450 words) Spelman College ends professorship tied to Bill Cosby Spelman College in Georgia has discontinued a professorship named after disgraced comedian Bill Cosby and returned the money meant to pay for it, a spokeswoman said. (PEOPLE-COSBY/, moved, 300 words) MLB takes notice of 16-year-old French girl WASHINGTON - When Melissa Mayeux first took the field, she wasn't looking to make baseball history. She was just following her older brother. Now the 16-year-old shortstop from France is generating major league buzz in baseball circles as a prospect who could become the first female MLB player ever. (BASEBALL-WOMAN/ (FEATURE, PIX), moved, by Steve Ginsburg, 600 words) Satanic Temple holds public sculpture unveiling in Detroit DETROIT - A Satanic organization unveiled a controversial bronze Baphomet sculpture in Detroit just before midnight, after trying in vain to have it installed near a 10 Commandments monument in Oklahoma. (USA-MICHIGAN/SATANIC (PIX), moved, by Serena Maria Daniels, 350 words) San Francisco combats the stench of urine with paint Don't get into a pissing match with walls in San Francisco.The city's Public Works agency is testing a pee-repellant paint on walls in areas that have been saturated with urine. Anyone urinating on the specially treated walls will get the spray splashed back onto them. (USA-SANFRANCISCO/PEEPAINT, moved, 300 words) -------------------------------------------------------- DAILY THEMED ITEMS OFFERED MONDAY TO FRIDAY Monday: Theme: Body & Soul - Modern Etiquette (advice column every 2 weeks) - Fitness (exercise/well being story) Tuesday: Theme: Wining and Dining - World Chefs (Q&A interview) Wednesday: Theme: That's Entertainment - A Minute With (Celebrity Q&A interview) - Billboard chart (top-selling music) Thursday: Theme: Books & Music - Book Talk (Q&A with an author) - Publisher's Weekly Best-sellers list Friday: Theme: Travel - Trip Tips (Advice for visiting a location)