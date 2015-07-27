Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors:
'Ant-Man' Tops Charts, 'Pixels' Opens to $24 Million
LOS ANGELES - Adam Sandler's star appears to have dimmed
significantly, after "Pixels," a slice of arcade game nostalgia
that recruited the likes of Pac-Man and Donkey Kong to appear
alongside the funnyman, opened to a disappointing $24 million at
the domestic box office. (USA-BOXOFFICE/, moved, by Brent Lang,
600 words)
Words gain ground at Britain's summer music festivals
MALMESBURY - Poetry is the latest crowd draw at Britain's
music festivals, once havens of rebellious rock but now as
settled in the nation's summer calendar as Wimbledon and Royal
Ascot horse racing. (POETRY-BRITAIN/, moved, by Jan Harvey, 300
words)
U.S. TV networks court YouTube crowd in quest for viewers
NAHEIM - For the first time, cable TV network Nickelodeon
staged a casting call at VidCon, a convention that draws stars
of YouTube and social media like Vine, Instagram and Snapchat
and their passionate followers. (TELEVISION-YOUTUBE/, moved, by
Lisa Richwine, 400 words)
Delevingne finds spotlight in 'Paper Towns'
LOS ANGELES - As the lead of teen film "Paper Towns" and
with a slew of upcoming high-profile roles under her belt,
British supermodel Cara Delevingne is happy to leave the runway
behind as she steps onto the big screen. (FILM-PAPERTOWNS/,
moved, by Kara Warner, 400 words)
Bayreuth Wagner fest opens with triumphant "Tristan"
LONDON - The opening-night audience for the Bayreuth
Festival was ready for anything in a new production of Richard
Wagner's "Tristan und Isolde" directed by his great
grand-daughter Katharina Wagner, known to make radical changes
in his works. (MUSIC-GERMANY/WAGNER (REVIEW), moved, by Michael
Roddy, 500 words)
LIFESTYLE
Whitney Houston's daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, dead at 22
ATLANTA - Bobbi Kristina Brown, the only child of late
singer Whitney Houston, died on Sunday at the age of 22, some
six months after suffering irreversible brain damage in an
incident at her suburban Atlanta home, her family said in a
statement. (USA-PEOPLE/BROWN, moved, by Rich McKay, 450 words)
Spelman College ends professorship tied to Bill Cosby
Spelman College in Georgia has discontinued a professorship
named after disgraced comedian Bill Cosby and returned the money
meant to pay for it, a spokeswoman said. (PEOPLE-COSBY/, moved,
300 words)
MLB takes notice of 16-year-old French girl
WASHINGTON - When Melissa Mayeux first took the field, she
wasn't looking to make baseball history. She was just following
her older brother. Now the 16-year-old shortstop from France is
generating major league buzz in baseball circles as a prospect
who could become the first female MLB player ever.
(BASEBALL-WOMAN/ (FEATURE, PIX), moved, by Steve Ginsburg, 600
words)
Satanic Temple holds public sculpture unveiling in Detroit
DETROIT - A Satanic organization unveiled a controversial
bronze Baphomet sculpture in Detroit just before midnight, after
trying in vain to have it installed near a 10 Commandments
monument in Oklahoma. (USA-MICHIGAN/SATANIC (PIX), moved, by
Serena Maria Daniels, 350 words)
San Francisco combats the stench of urine with paint
Don't get into a pissing match with walls in San
Francisco.The city's Public Works agency is testing a
pee-repellant paint on walls in areas that have been saturated
with urine. Anyone urinating on the specially treated walls will
get the spray splashed back onto them.
(USA-SANFRANCISCO/PEEPAINT, moved, 300 words)
