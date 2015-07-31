Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors: Mary Milliken in Los Angeles +1 213 955 6735; Patricia Reaney in New York +1 646 223 6286; Michael Roddy in London +44 207 542 5283 ------------------------------------------------------- ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS One Direction release surprise first single as a foursome LONDON - Best-selling boy band One Direction released a surprise first single as a foursome, two days after former member Zayn Malik announced a new record deal as solo artist.(MUSIC-ONEDIRECTION/ (TV), Moved, 200 words) "Spot the fake!" Mirren meets herself in wax works LONDON - "Spot the fake!" British actress Helen Mirren joked as she posed with not one but three wax figures of herself, including as her Academy Award winning "The Queen" role. (PEOPLE-WAX/MIRREN (TV, PIX), moved, 200 words) Mel B wants to "gather troops" for Spice Girls anniversary NEW YORK - Pop singer turned television talent show judge Mel B has hinted at a possible Spice Girl reunion, saying she would like to "gather the troops" to mark the 1990s group's 20th anniversary next year.(PEOPLE-MELB/ (TV), moved, 250 words) Three more 'Game of Thrones' seasons likely, HBO says BEVERLY HILLS, California - HBO's most-watched series, the medieval fantasy drama "Game of Thrones," will likely continue through three more seasons, a network executive said, as he defended the show's gritty violence. (TELEVISION-HBO/GAME OF THRONES, moved, by Piya Sinha-Roy and Lisa Richwine, 400 words) LIFESTYLE Katy Perry may get chance to live at disputed ex-convent LOS ANGELES - Katy Perry, who grew up the daughter of Protestant pastors and rose to fame with the hit song "I Kissed a Girl," may get her chance to live in a former Roman Catholic convent in Los Angeles - after a judge tentatively blocked its sale to someone else.(USA-KATYPERRY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Alex Dobuzinskis, 400 words) Zimbabwe calls for extradition of Cecil the lion's killer HARARE - The American dentist who killed Cecil the lion was a "foreign poacher" who paid for an illegal hunt and he should be extradited to Zimbabwe to face justice, environment minister Oppah Muchinguri said.(ZIMBABWE-WILDLIFE/LION (UPDATE 3, TV), moved, by MacDonald Dzirutwe, 700 words) "Blue Beach" offers Gazans a glimpse of the good life GAZA - A luxurious new tourist resort has opened in the Gaza Strip, its manicured lawns, sparkling pool and private beach in stark contrast to the impoverished territory still struggling to recover from last year's war.(LIFE-PALESTINIANS/GAZA (PIX, TV), moved, by Nidal al-Mughrabi, 500 words) -------------------------------------------------------- DAILY THEMED ITEMS OFFERED MONDAY TO FRIDAY Monday: Theme: Body & Soul - Modern Etiquette (advice column every 2 weeks) - Fitness (exercise/well being story) Tuesday: Theme: Wining and Dining - World Chefs (Q&A interview) Wednesday: Theme: That's Entertainment - A Minute With (Celebrity Q&A interview) - Billboard chart (top-selling music) Thursday: Theme: Books & Music - Book Talk (Q&A with an author) - Publisher's Weekly Best-sellers list Friday: Theme: Travel - Trip Tips (Advice for visiting a location)