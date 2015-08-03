Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors:
ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS
"The 33" depicts ordeal of trapped Chilean miners
Spanish actor Antonio Banderas is bringing the ordeal of 33
Chilean miners trapped underground for more than two months to
the cinema screen, five years after the drama of their rescue
gripped TV viewers around the world.(FILM-THE33/ (TV), Moved,
250 words)
Snoop Dogg stopped in Italy airport with $422,000 in cash
ROME - Italian police stopped California rapper Snoop Dogg
as he prepared to board a private plane bound for Britain with
$422,000 in cash in his Louis Vuitton luggage, said an Italian
lawyer representing the entertainer. (ITALY-SNOOPDOGG/, moved,
150 words)
AC/DC's Rudd remanded on bail for breach of detention rules
WELLINGTON - Phil Rudd, the Australian-born former drummer
for rock band AC/DC, was remanded on bail by a New Zealand court
for breaching the conditions of his home detention, media
reported.(NEWZEALAND-ACDC, moved, by 300 words)
LIFESTYLE
Brain training app could help people with schizophrenia
LONDON - A "brain training" iPad game developed in Britain
may improve the memory of patients with schizophrenia, helping
them in their daily lives at home and at work, researchers said.
(HEALTH-SCHIZOPHRENIA/TRAINING, moved, by Kate Kelland, 350
words)
Modern Etiquette: Ten rules for success in the workplace
Over a century ago, legendary magnate John D. Rockefeller
said, "I will pay more for the ability to deal with people than
any other skill under the sun." Since then, studies by companies
such as Google have echoed his thinking by pointing out that the
most effective managers and executives possess strong
interpersonal skills. (ETIQUETTE, moved, by Mary M. Mitchell,
600 words)
Pittsburgh doctor linked to 2nd Zimbabwe lion hunt probe
Zimbabwe has linked a Pennsylvania doctor to an
investigation into illegal lion hunting, naming him as a client
of a safari operator accused of breaching regulations, a week
after an American dentist was accused of illegally killing the
country's most famous lion, Cecil.(ZIMBABWE-WILDLIFE/HUNTER
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Carey Gillam, 450 words)
Madagascar mess-ups keep tourist "paradise" marooned
ANTANANARIVO - Perched on the muddy bank of a river
meandering through rolling green hills, the Lemurs' Park near
Madagascar's capital is rated one of the city's top attractions,
but you would not know it from the number of
visitors.(MADAGASCAR-TOURISM/ (FEATURE, PIX, TV), moved, by
Lovasoa Rabary and Drazen Jorgic, 750 words)
Bobbi Kristina Brown funeral draws crowd of onlookers
ALPHARETTA - Dozens of onlookers gathered near a Georgia
church for the funeral of Bobbi Kristina Brown, the 22-year-old
daughter of late singer Whitney Houston, who died this week,
months after she was found unresponsive in a bathtub.
(USA-PEOPLE/BROWN (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Rich McKay, 350
words)
London borough seeks crackdown on noisy supercars
LONDON - On one of London's most exclusive streets, the
drivers of some expensive cars are getting ready to leave their
parking spots. The owners of the Lamborghini and KTM X-Bow edge
onto the road and drive off, the roar of their engines heard
down Sloane Street. (BRITAIN-SUPERCARS/ (TV), moved, by Edward
Baran, 350 words)
British TV personality Cilla Black dies aged 72
LONDON - British television personality and singer Cilla
Black, whose instantly recognisable Liverpool 'scouse' accent
won over generations of music fans and television viewers, died
in Spain aged 72, Spanish police said.(BRITAIN-CILLA BLACK/
(UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 200 words)
