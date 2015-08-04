Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors:
-------------------------------------------------------
ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS
Jon Stewart steps away from comedy gold
NEW YORK - Heartbroken fans are wishing Jon Stewart a
"jonvovage" on Twitter, but Donald Trump and the other 2016 U.S.
presidential candidates may be breathing a sigh of relief.
(TELEVISION-JONSTEWART/ (PIX), moved, by Jill Serjeant, 500
words)
Meryl Streep finds inner rock star in "Ricki and the Flash"
NEW YORK - Multiple Academy Award winner Meryl Streep brings
her inner rock star to the screen in "Ricki and the Flash",
playing a bar musician who left her family to follow her rock
and roll dream.(FILM-RICKIANDTHEFLASH/(TV), Moved, 250 words)
Trapero returns to Venice Film Festival with "El Clan"
BUENOS AIRES - Argentine filmmaker Pablo Trapero returns to
compete at the Venice Film Festival with "El Clan" (The Clan), a
drama based on the real-life Puccio family who kidnapped and
killed people around Buenos Aires in the 1980s. (FILM-ELCLAN/TV
(TV), moved, 200 words)
U.S. pop star Pharrell Williams faces stormy S.African tour
CAPE TOWN - Concerts scheduled by U.S. pop star Pharrell
Williams in South Africa next month face disruptions from
pro-Palestine protesters over a promotional deal he has with
major retailer Woolworths, which has trade ties with Israel.
(SAFRICA-PHARRELL, moved, by Wendell Roelf, 300 words)
LIFESTYLE
U.S. airlines end trophy hunter shipments after Cecil outcry
NEW YORK - Three U.S. airlines have banned the transport of
lion, leopard, elephant, rhino or buffalo killed by trophy
hunters, in the latest fallout from the killing of Zimbabwe's
Cecil the lion last month. (ZIMBABWE-WILDLIFE/AIRLINES (UPDATE
3), moved, 350 words)
Singers Gwen Stefani, Gavin Rossdale to divorce
LOS ANGELES - Singer Gwen Stefani has filed for divorce from
rockstar husband Gavin Rossdale after 13 years of marriage,
several news reports said. (PEOPLE-GWENSTEFANI/DIVORCE, moved,
150 words)
Actor Will Smith takes to Facebook to deny divorce report
NEW YORK - "Men in Black" star Will Smith took the unusual
step of publicly shooting down a report that he and his actress
wife of 17 years had decided to divorce.(PEOPLE-WILLSMITH,
moved, 200 words)
Schumer calls for gun control after 'Trainwreck' shooting
NEW YORK - Two weeks after a gunman killed two women in a
Louisiana screening of the movie "Trainwreck," the film's
screenwriter and star, Amy Schumer, joined her cousin U.S.
Senator Charles Schumer in calling for increased gun
control.(USA-LOUISIANA/SHOOTING-SCHUMER (TV), moved, by Katie
Reilly, 400 words)
French customs seize Picasso painting banned for export
French customs officials seized a Picasso painting worth 25
million euros ($27 million) over concerns it could be
permanently removed from Spain in defiance of an export ban,
officials said.(FRANCE-PICASSO/SPAIN (PIX, REFILE), moved, 150
words)
--------------------------------------------------------
DAILY THEMED ITEMS OFFERED MONDAY TO FRIDAY
Monday: Theme: Body & Soul
- Modern Etiquette (advice column every 2 weeks)
- Fitness (exercise/well being story)
Tuesday: Theme: Wining and Dining
- World Chefs (Q&A interview)
Wednesday: Theme: That's Entertainment
- A Minute With (Celebrity Q&A interview)
- Billboard chart (top-selling music)
Thursday: Theme: Books & Music
- Book Talk (Q&A with an author)
- Publisher's Weekly Best-sellers list
Friday: Theme: Travel
- Trip Tips (Advice for visiting a location)