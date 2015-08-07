Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors:
Mary Milliken in Los Angeles +1 213 955 6735; Jill Serjeant
in New York +1 646 223 5968; Michael Roddy in London +44 207 542
5283
-------------------------------------------------------
ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS
Will Taylor Swift shake off "1989" from her clothing brand?
People associated with American pop superstar Taylor Swift's
clothing brand have discussed removing some items bearing the
controversial "1989" logo from the line of products
that will be for sale in China, a person involved in the
production process said. (TAYLORSWIFT-CHINA/ (EXCLUSIVE, PIX),
moved, 800 words)
Hush! Secret weddings new vogue for Hollywood celebs
NEW YORK - Ashton Kutcher chose a venue called "The Secret
Garden," Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie kept news of their
nuptials under wraps for five days, and Jennifer Aniston tied
the knot in her own backyard. (PEOPLE-JENNIFERANISTON/HUSHHUSH,
moved, by Jill Serjeant, 450 words)
Lee's 'Go Set a Watchman' steady atop U.S. bestsellers list
Harper Lee's highly anticipated novel "Go Set a Watchman"
once again topped the U.S. fiction bestsellers list for a third
consecutive week. (USA-BOOKS/BESTSELLERS, moved, 250 words)
Former cop spins life on Pakistan's mean streets into novels
ISLAMABAD - Omar Hamid joined the Pakistani police vowing
revenge after a hitman executed his father. Having left the
force 12 years later, the Taliban murdered his replacement - the
man who had arrested his father's killer and become his best
friend. The two gritty, electrifying novels Hamid has published
since are packed with versions of the underworld characters he
met as he rose to become a top counter-terrorism cop in the
bowels of one of the world's roughest cities, Karachi.
(BOOKS-PAKISTAN/POLICE (PIX, TV), Moved, by Katharine Houreld,
600 words)
British comedian spurns Edinburgh for London retrospective
LONDON - As thousands of comedians converge on Edinburgh
this weekend for the annual Fringe festival, one of its
best-known performers will be staying away, avoiding what he
says is an annual "whirlwind of paranoia, self-obsession and
disappointment". (FESTIVAL-EDINBURGH/COMEDIAN (INTERVIEW),
moved, by Robin Pomeroy, 450 words)
LIFESTYLE
'Sexy cooking men' break kitchen barrier in South Korea
SEOUL - After work on a recent Friday, 53-year-old Lee
Jin-soo headed for the "Happy Guys Cooking Class", where he
joined six other mostly middle-aged men in tall white hats and
aprons. He is one of a growing number of men taking up cooking
in a country where men have long done little housework.
(SOUTHKOREA-GENDER/COOKINGCLASSES (PIX, TV), moved, by Ju-min
Park, 500 words)
Actor Harrison Ford doesn't remember small plane crash
LOS ANGELES - Actor Harrison Ford does not recall the
moments before crashing his vintage plane onto a Los
Angeles-area golf course in March, badly damaging the aircraft
and suffering serious injuries, according to a National
Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) report.(USA-PEOPLE/FORD
(CORRECTED), moved, 250 words)
Story of lost, mute girl unites India, Pakistan
KARACHI, Pakistan - The story of a deaf-mute woman who lost
her family when she wandered over one of the world's most
militarised borders as a child has sparked a rare moment of
warmth between nuclear rivals India and Pakistan, as diplomats
work to help her.(PAKISTAN-INDIA/CHILD (TV, PIX), moved, by Syed
Raza Hassan, 650 words)
Cosby art wouldn't have been shown if sex allegations known
WASHINGTON - Bill Cosby's African art collection would not
have been shown at a Smithsonian museum in Washington if sexual
abuse allegations against the comedian had been known, the
museum's director said.(PEOPLE-COSBY/, moved, 250 words)
FBI hopes grainy video will help solve 25-year-old art heist
BOSTON - Federal investigators in Boston released
25-year-old surveillance video showing a security guard
admitting a man to the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum the night
before it was robbed of $500 million worth of art in the largest
such heist in U.S. history. (USA-BOSTON/GARDNER (TV, PIX,
CORRECTED), moved, by Scott Malone, 400 words)
--------------------------------------------------------