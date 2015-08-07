Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors: Mary Milliken in Los Angeles +1 213 955 6735; Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968; Michael Roddy in London +44 207 542 5283 ------------------------------------------------------- ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS Will Taylor Swift shake off "1989" from her clothing brand? People associated with American pop superstar Taylor Swift's clothing brand have discussed removing some items bearing the controversial "1989" logo from the line of products that will be for sale in China, a person involved in the production process said. (TAYLORSWIFT-CHINA/ (EXCLUSIVE, PIX), moved, 800 words) Hush! Secret weddings new vogue for Hollywood celebs NEW YORK - Ashton Kutcher chose a venue called "The Secret Garden," Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie kept news of their nuptials under wraps for five days, and Jennifer Aniston tied the knot in her own backyard. (PEOPLE-JENNIFERANISTON/HUSHHUSH, moved, by Jill Serjeant, 450 words) Lee's 'Go Set a Watchman' steady atop U.S. bestsellers list Harper Lee's highly anticipated novel "Go Set a Watchman" once again topped the U.S. fiction bestsellers list for a third consecutive week. (USA-BOOKS/BESTSELLERS, moved, 250 words) Former cop spins life on Pakistan's mean streets into novels ISLAMABAD - Omar Hamid joined the Pakistani police vowing revenge after a hitman executed his father. Having left the force 12 years later, the Taliban murdered his replacement - the man who had arrested his father's killer and become his best friend. The two gritty, electrifying novels Hamid has published since are packed with versions of the underworld characters he met as he rose to become a top counter-terrorism cop in the bowels of one of the world's roughest cities, Karachi. (BOOKS-PAKISTAN/POLICE (PIX, TV), Moved, by Katharine Houreld, 600 words) British comedian spurns Edinburgh for London retrospective LONDON - As thousands of comedians converge on Edinburgh this weekend for the annual Fringe festival, one of its best-known performers will be staying away, avoiding what he says is an annual "whirlwind of paranoia, self-obsession and disappointment". (FESTIVAL-EDINBURGH/COMEDIAN (INTERVIEW), moved, by Robin Pomeroy, 450 words) LIFESTYLE 'Sexy cooking men' break kitchen barrier in South Korea SEOUL - After work on a recent Friday, 53-year-old Lee Jin-soo headed for the "Happy Guys Cooking Class", where he joined six other mostly middle-aged men in tall white hats and aprons. He is one of a growing number of men taking up cooking in a country where men have long done little housework. (SOUTHKOREA-GENDER/COOKINGCLASSES (PIX, TV), moved, by Ju-min Park, 500 words) Actor Harrison Ford doesn't remember small plane crash LOS ANGELES - Actor Harrison Ford does not recall the moments before crashing his vintage plane onto a Los Angeles-area golf course in March, badly damaging the aircraft and suffering serious injuries, according to a National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) report.(USA-PEOPLE/FORD (CORRECTED), moved, 250 words) Story of lost, mute girl unites India, Pakistan KARACHI, Pakistan - The story of a deaf-mute woman who lost her family when she wandered over one of the world's most militarised borders as a child has sparked a rare moment of warmth between nuclear rivals India and Pakistan, as diplomats work to help her.(PAKISTAN-INDIA/CHILD (TV, PIX), moved, by Syed Raza Hassan, 650 words) Cosby art wouldn't have been shown if sex allegations known WASHINGTON - Bill Cosby's African art collection would not have been shown at a Smithsonian museum in Washington if sexual abuse allegations against the comedian had been known, the museum's director said.(PEOPLE-COSBY/, moved, 250 words) FBI hopes grainy video will help solve 25-year-old art heist BOSTON - Federal investigators in Boston released 25-year-old surveillance video showing a security guard admitting a man to the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum the night before it was robbed of $500 million worth of art in the largest such heist in U.S. history. (USA-BOSTON/GARDNER (TV, PIX, CORRECTED), moved, by Scott Malone, 400 words) --------------------------------------------------------