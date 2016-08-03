Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968; Michael Roddy in London +44 207 542 5283 ------------------------------------------------------- ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS Second 'Fantastic Beasts' movie coming in Nov 2018, studio says The second movie in the Harry Potter spin-off series "Fantastic Beasts" will be released in November 2018, Hollywood movie studio Warner Bros said, promising "much more on the horizon" from the boy-wizard franchise. (FILM-FANTASTICBEASTS/, moved, 252 words) Harry Potter casts spell again with "Cursed Child" UK sales LONDON - "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child", the script for a new London play telling the eighth story in the hugely popular boy-wizard series, has sold more than 680,000 print copies in the UK in three days, publisher Little, Brown Book Group said. (BOOKS-HARRYPOTTER/ (TV), moved, 318 words) New Golden Globes host Jimmy Fallon starts with Donald Trump quip Comedian Jimmy Fallon, host of NBC's "The Tonight Show," was chosen to host the 2017 Golden Globe Awards for film and television, and quickly gave fans a hint of what to expect. (AWARDS-GOLDENGLOBES/HOST (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Jill Serjeant, 312 words) Singer Jay Sean back on music charts with first single in three years NEW YORK - Singer Jay Sean wants fans to know he is back in the music scene after a three year hiatus, and ready to make them party again. (MUSIC-JAYSEAN/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Alicia Powell, 350 words) Villains at play in anti-hero movie 'Suicide Squad' A deadly hit man, a sweetly insane former psychiatrist, a boomerang-wielding assassin, a lethal reptilian and a pyromaniac gang member are not the usual suspects to protect Gotham city, but the "Suicide Squad" prove that even bad guys can be good. (FILM-SUICIDESQUAD/ (PIX, TV), moved, 384 words) Documentary film follows would-be suicide bombers in Syria LONDON - What do Islamist militants do while waiting to be sent on a suicide bombing mission? Norwegian journalist Paul Refsdal takes us to the insurgent front line in Syria in his new documentary, interviewing would-be suicide bombers to see what daily life is like as they wait to be sent to their death.(FILM-DUGMATHEBUTTON/ (TV), moved, 316 words) LIFESTYLE Pokemon Go creator wants more tie ups like McDonald's Japan RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Spain - The creator of mobile gaming phenomenon Pokemon Go is exploring more sponsorships by companies that want to attract character-hunting players to their businesses, the chief executive of developer Niantic Labs said. (NINTENDO-POKEMON/, moved, by Lisa Richwine, 392 words) Family of 'Star Trek' actor sues Fiat Chrysler over rollaway death LOS ANGELES - The parents of the late "Star Trek" movie actor Anton Yelchin sued Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV for negligence and product liability over the rollaway crash of a Jeep Grand Cherokee that killed their son. (PEOPLE-YELCHIN/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Piya Sinha-Roy, 490 words) Kesha drops sex abuse lawsuit against Dr. Luke to focus on music Pop star Kesha has dropped her sexual abuse lawsuit in California against record producer Dr. Luke, saying she wants to focus on getting back to her music. (PEOPLE-KESHA/ (PIX), moved, 323 words) Pakistani lawmaker seeks to protect nation's youth - from Doraemon cartoons LAHORE - A Pakistani opposition lawmaker on Wednesday proposed banning 24-hour cartoon TV channels, specifically the popular Japanese series "Doraemon", drawing ridicule on social media in a country fighting corruption, poverty and Islamist militants. (PAKISTAN-CARTOONS, moved, 275 words) Olympic pin trading starts ahead of games The 2016 Rio Olympics haven't started yet, but a spectator sport is already well under way: pin trading. Sports fans, journalists, and memorabilia enthusiasts have already gathered at the gates of the Olympic Park to take part in a collecting obsession that stretches back decades.(OLYMPICS-RIO/PIN TRADING (PIX, TV), moved, 167 words) Instagram's Snapchat-like feature allows 24-hour-limit posts Users of Instagram, a photo-sharing app owned by Facebook Inc, can now post picture and video slideshows that last 24 hours, a feature similar to the signature function of social media rival Snapchat. (FACEBOOK-INSTAGRAM/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Angela Moon and Supantha Mukherjee, 337 words) Bolivians honor Mother Earth with celebration In the Andean city of El Alto indigenous Bolivians gathered at dawn to honor "Pachamama," the goddess of the earth and fertility, on what is known locally as Mother Earth Day. (BOLIVIA-PACHAMAMA/CELEBRATION (PIX, TV), moved, 264 words) --------------------------------------------------------