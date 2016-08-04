Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968; Michael Roddy in London +44 207 542 5283 ------------------------------------------------------- ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS Cast of 'Suicide Squad' defend film after rotten reviews The cast of new anti-hero movie "Suicide Squad" defended the film from scathing reviews, saying it was for the fans to decide if it does justice to the DC Comics characters it is based on. (FILM-SUICIDESQUAD/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Melissa Fares, 406 words) Art Nouveau masterpiece abandoned in decaying Brussels warehouse An Art Nouveau facade designed by the famous Belgian architect Victor Horta lies greening with mould and covered in trash in a Brussels warehouse, forgotten only five years after it was last exhibited to the public. (BELGIUM-ART/ARCHITECTURE (PIX), moved, by Manon Jacob, 367 words) LIFESTYLE Hostel chain targets new generation of backpackers LONDON - A European hostel chain that offers youngsters the chance to stay in quirky buildings and events such as DJ sessions plans to double in size to 28 sites within five years, aiming to cater for the latest generation of backpackers. (GENERATOR HOSTELS-INTERVIEW/, moved, by Sarah Young, 378 words) Pokemon no-go: New Jersey resident sues over trespassing players NEW YORK - A New Jersey man has a message for the millions of players obsessed with the mobile game Pokemon Go: "Get off my lawn!" (NINTENDO-POKEMON/LAWSUIT, moved, by Joseph Ax, 348 words) Bosnian "Indiana Jones" digs for controversy again with park VISOKO - Archaeologists denounced a "cruel hoax" a decade ago when amateur digger Semir Osmanagic said he had found pyramids in the small Balkan nation, at a place where others only saw pointy hills. Ten years on, the amateur archaeologist whose hobby and ubiquitous hat earned him the nickname of the "Bosnian Indiana Jones" has gone one step further, actually turning the site into a park aimed at visitors seeking a spiritual experience.(BOSNIA-PYRAMIDS/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Daria Sito-Sucic, 310 words) Calais "jungle" camp shelters set up in London installation LONDON - The tents and shelters of Calais' infamous "jungle" camp have been rebuilt in London in a new installation hoping to teach Britons more about Europe's migrant crisis. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/BRITAIN-JUNGLE (TV), moved, 261 words) Famed flamingo Pinky dead in Florida after man attacks it TAMPA - A Chilean flamingo named Pinky which was known for its dancing was euthanized at a Florida theme park after being badly injured by a man who reached into its pen and threw it to the ground, Tampa police said. (FLORIDA-FLAMINGO/ (PIX, TV), moved, 205 words) --------------------------------------------------------