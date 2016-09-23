UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968; Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles +1 213 955 6721 ------------------------------------------------------- ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS Obama awards arts medals to Mel Brooks, Audra McDonald, Berry Gordy WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama awarded 24 American giants of the arts and humanities with medals, lauding their accomplishments - and sharing some laughs. (USA-OBAMA/ARTS (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Roberta Rampton, 350 words) Hillary Clinton spars with comedian on parody talk-show interview LOS ANGELES - Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton played it strictly deadpan while parrying decidedly off-the-wall questions from comedian Zach Galifianakis on his online parody talk show, "Between Two Ferns". (USA-ELECTION/CLINTON-BETWEENTWOFERNS (TV), moved, 250 words) Subtle seduction in Giorgio Armani's Charmani collection in Milan MILAN - A woman's allure is a matter of small and subtle details for Giorgio Armani in his spring/summer 2017 "Charmani" collection presented during Milan Fashion week. (FASHION-MILAN/ (TV, PIX), moved, by Giulia Segreti, 300 words) See also: Feathers and nostalgia add glam to Prada spring collection(FASHION-MILAN/PRADA (PIX, TV), moved, by Giulia Segreti, 200 words) Plus-size fashion show scores big in Japan TOKYO - Japanese pop girl group Pottya, who describe themselves as "chubby", performed their hits while eleven plus size amateur models strutted along the catwalk at a new men's fashion show in Tokyo aimed at breaking down obesity taboos. (FASHION-JAPAN/ (REPEAT, TV, PIX), moved, by Kwiyeon Ha, 250 words) Work on sex life of rats, life as a badger honored at Ig Nobel Prizes CAMBRIDGE - Scientific research into how polyester pants affect the sex life of rats, what it's like for a human to live like a badger and how different the world looks when viewed through your legs was honored at this year's Ig Nobel spoof awards. (USA-IG NOBEL/ (PIX), moved, by Scott Malone, 400 words) LIFESTYLE Reagan auction items sell for 10 times estimate in New York NEW YORK - A chunk of the Berlin Wall and a pair of cowboy boots that belonged to late U.S. President Ronald Reagan sold for 10 times their estimated value at a New York auction that brought in more than $5.7 million dollars. (PEOPLE-REAGAN/AUCTION (PIX), moved, 250 words) Pope says journalism based on fear-mongering, gossip is form of "terrorism" VATICAN CITY - Journalism based on gossip or rumours is a form of "terrorism" and media that stereotype entire populations or foment fear of migrants are acting destructively, Pope Francis said. (POPE-MEDIA/ (PIX), moved, by Philip Pullella, 300 words) Moonlight sonata: fish's nocturnal 'singing' secrets revealed WASHINGTON - In one of the marvels of nature, males of a fish species called the plainfin midshipman that dwells in Pacific coastal waters from Alaska to Baja California court females during breeding season using a nocturnal "love song" with an otherworldly sound. (SCIENCE-FISH/ (PIX), moved, 450 words) South Africa unveils test-tube buffalo, plans IVF rhino MARBLE HALL - Almost 40 years after the first human test-tube baby was born, South African scientists have produced something bulkier: the first Cape buffalo brought into the world by in vitro fertilisation (IVF). (WILDLIFE-BUFFALO/IVF (TV, PIX), moved, by Ziyanda Yono, 400 words) --------------------------------------------------------
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources