ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS Bruce Springsteen greets fans in New York for book signing Fans eager to see Bruce Springsteen lined up for hours around a Manhattan city block on Wednesday, one day after the singer-songwriter's autobiography titled "Born to Run" hit store shelves.(PEOPLE-SPRINGSTEEN/BOOK (PIX, TV), moved, 200 words) Sculptor Antony Gormley creates labyrinth for new London show LONDON - British sculptor Antony Gormley puts people's relationships with urban construction at the forefront of his latest exhibition "Fit", creating a sort of labyrinth in a London gallery space.(BRITAIN-ART/ (PIX), moved, 100 words) Hollywood endings start with humble first jobs NEW YORK- Despite their current world of glamour, not everyone with a Hollywood ending grew up in glitz. For the latest installment of Reuters' "First Jobs" series, we talked to a few of those who have triumphed about their decidedly non-Hollywood first gigs.(USA-FIRSTJOBS/HOLLYWOOD (PERSONAL FINANCE), moved, 600 words) Thumbs up sculpture unveiled as new artwork for London's "fourth plinth" LONDON- A giant hand with a thumbs up has been unveiled as the new artwork occupying the fourth plinth at London's Trafalgar Square.(BRITAIN-PLINTH/ (PIX), moved, 100 words) Taxidermy kittens centerpiece of New York exhibit A New York museum seeks to explore the strange and profound connections humans have with preserved animals through an exhibit titled "Taxidermy: Art, Science & Immortality."(NEW YORK-TAXIDERMY/CATS (TV, PIX), moved, 250 words) Daredevils take to skies to swing from hot air balloons Four daredevils have taken the playground swing to new heights by swooping from below two hot air balloons high up in the Austrian skies. The Red Bull Skydive Team swung down from one balloon, anchored to the other by 125 metres (410 ft) of rope. The balloons were at a height of between 1,500-2,000 metres. (BALLOONING-MEGASWING/ (TV), moved, 100 words) LIFESTYLE Archaeologists discover pre-Columbian tombs in Guatemala GUATEMALA CITY- Guatemalan archaeologists hope two tombs uncovered in Peten, Guatemala, will shed light on a clash between two kingdoms located in the Maya Lowlands during the Classic Maya period from 250 to 900 AD.(GUATEMALA-ARCHAEOLOGY/ (PIX, TV), moved, 250 words)