ENTERTAINMENT Selena Gomez reveals Instagram addiction, low self-esteem NEW YORK - Pop star Selena Gomez said she canceled her world tour last year and went to therapy because she was depressed, anxious and "my self-esteem was shot." Former 'Power Rangers' actor admits killing roommate with sword LOS ANGELES - An actor best known for his role in the "Power Rangers" children's television series who prosecutors said stabbed his roommate to death with a sword during an argument pleaded guilty on Thursday to manslaughter. LIFESTYLE Missile row drives Korean culture underground in China SHANGHAI/SEOUL - Cai Yufang, 21, is a big fan of Korean television dramas like "Shopping King Louie", a show about a profligate chaebol heir who loses his memory and learns the value of love and labour from a sweet, simple country girl. Egypt says ancient colossus pulled from slum likely not Ramses CAIRO - A massive eight-metre statue discovered in the ground water of a Cairo slum this month is likely not a depiction of the revered Pharaoh Ramses II as first believed, Antiquities Minister Khaled Al-Anani said on Thursday. Giant satirical puppets go on display in Spanish 'Fallas' fiesta VALENCIA - Satirical effigies of United States President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and footballer Cristiano Ronaldo went on display on Thursday for Spain's Fallas festival in the Mediterranean port city of Valencia. Fashion house Givenchy names Waight Keller as artistic director PARIS - Givenchy named Clare Waight Keller as its new artistic director on Thursday, becoming the first woman at the creative helm of the French fashion house founded by Hubert de Givenchy in 1952. Spring in the air, China's pigeon racers give birds their meds BEIJING - Guarding against avian flu, which has forced a mass cull of birds in China, pigeon fancier Wang Jincang paid out nearly $400 to get his 200 racing pigeons vaccinated and fortified for the onset of the spring racing season. Ex-lawyer gets 40 years for California abduction first deemed hoax A Harvard-educated lawyer was sentenced on Thursday to 40 years in prison for a high-profile 2015 California kidnapping that drew comparisons to the film "Gone Girl," ending a bizarre abduction saga that police first dismissed as a hoax. Sierra Leone pastor discovers 706-carat diamond FREETOWN - A Christian pastor has found one of the world's largest uncut diamonds - weighing 706 carats -- in Sierra Leone's eastern Kono region. Breathe easy: nose shape was influenced by local climate WASHINGTON - The human nose, in all its glorious forms, is one of our most distinctive characteristics, whether big, little, broad, narrow or somewhere in between. Scientists are now sniffing out some of the factors that drove the evolution of the human proboscis.