Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968; Michael Roddy in London +44 207 542 5283 ------------------------------------------------------- ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS Clint Eastwood: Trump says 'dumb things' but people should 'get over it' Clint Eastwood, the 86-year-old four-time Oscar winner, excoriated the current generation of Americans as weak and overly sensitive while backing Donald Trump even though the Republican presidential hopeful has "said a lot of dumb things." (USA-ELECTION/CLINTEASTWOOD (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Jill Serjeant, 519 words) Comic actress Lily Tomlin to get Screen Actors Guild lifetime award Lily Tomlin, one of America's most enduring comic actresses, will receive a lifetime achievement award in January from the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), the group announced. (PEOPLE-LILYTOMLIN/ (PIX, TV), moved, 164 words) Pixar-inspired Cozmo robot has big personality, big screen hopes LOS ANGELES - A new palm-sized robot is vying to become a favorite toy, equipped with a cheeky personality and hopes for a possible future entertainment franchise. (LIFE-COZMOROBOT/ (TV), moved, by Piya Sinha-Roy, 391 words) LIFESTYLE Stop press: Last two journalists leave London's Fleet Street LONDON - Three decades after media mogul Rupert Murdoch instigated its demise as the centuries-old home of Britain's newspaper industry, London's Fleet Street bade farewell to its last two journalists. (BRITAIN-FLEETSTREET/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Michael Holden, 808 words) "You are handsome": Essential English as China scrubs up for maiden G20 summit HANGZHOU - China is sparing no effort to ensure its first-ever G20 summit passes off perfectly, enforcing measures to close factories, offer English lessons to elderly residents and even a $1.5-billion giveaway to get some to leave town. (G20-CHINA/HANGZHOU (PIX, TV), moved, by Ruby Lian and Brenda Goh, 462 words) Party time in Rio after rollercoaster run-up to the Games RIO DE JANEIRO - With a little bit of chaos and a last-minute sprint on preparations, Rio de Janeiro was ready on Friday to revel in a moment seven years in the making: the opening of the Olympic Games. (OLYMPICS-RIO/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Daniel Flynn and Mary Milliken, 564 words) Facebook's News Feed to show fewer 'clickbait' headlines SAN FRANCISCO - Facebook Inc's News Feed will show fewer "clickbait" headlines over the next few weeks, the company announced Thursday, as it seeks to establish itself as the prime web destination for news and social updates. (FACEBOOK-NEWSFEED/CLICKBAIT, moved, by Yasmeen Abutaleb, 287 words) Rio student digs for gold with Olympic torch RIO DE JANEIRO - An enterprising Brazilian college student has found a way to make money off one of the torches used to carry the Olympic flame toward Rio de Janeiro: get tourists to pose with it for pictures. (OLYMPICS-RIO/TORCH (PIX), moved, by Pedro Fonseca, 395 words) Rio's informal foods a key part of the 'Carioca' life RIO DE JANEIRO - If the most popular foods of Rio de Janeiro have one thing in common, it is their informality. (OLYMPICS-RIO/CARIOCA FOOD (PIX, TV), moved, by Jeb Blount and Thales Carneiro, 947 words) Hear! Hear! Exquisite fossils preserve ear of prehistoric whale WASHINGTON - Fossils unearthed in a South Carolina drainage ditch are providing insight into the development of ultrasonic hearing in prehistoric whales, a trait closely linked to their uncanny ability to hunt and navigate using sound waves and echoes. (SCIENCE-WHALE/ (PIX), moved, by Will Dunham, 405 words) Refugee crowned "wine queen", as German tradition evolves TRIER - A Syrian refugee has been crowned "wine queen" in Germany, winning a traditional annual honour that used to go to local young women from wine-growing families. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GERMANY-WINE QUEEN (TV, PIX), moved, 338 words) --------------------------------------------------------