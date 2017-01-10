Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968; Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles +1 213 955 6721 ------------------------------------------------------- ENTERTAINMENT Musical "La La Land" leads nominations for Britain's BAFTA awards LONDON - Fresh from its success at Hollywood's Golden Globes, romance musical "La La Land" leads the field for next month's British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards after securing 11 nominations on Tuesday. (AWARDS-BAFTAS/NOMINATIONS (TV), moved, by Marie-Louise Gumuchian, 430 words) English sports bar pulls off stunning two-minute trick shot BRISTOL - An English sports bar has scored more than a million views on Facebook after capturing on camera a stunning trick shot across nine snooker tables and using more than 50 cues. (SNOOKER-TRICKSHOT/ (TV), moved, 108 words) China not to license Pokemon Go, similar games as it weighs security risks HONG KONG - Nintendo's hit smartphone app, Pokemon Go, and other augmented reality games are unlikely to be rolled out in China any time soon, after the state censor said it would not license them until potential security risks had been evaluated. (CHINA-POKEMON/, moved, by Sijia Jiang, 271 words) LIFESTYLE Jolie, Pitt to use private judge in divorce - media Actress Angelina Jolie and actor Brad Pitt, one of Hollywood's most glamorous and powerful couples, will use a private judge to keep their divorce out of the view of the public, the couple said in a statement to CNN on Monday. (PEOPLE-JOLIE/PITT, moved, 247 words) Raised for meat in South Korea, dogs head for new homes in U.S. WONJU - "You're OK, you're OK," Lola Webber, a campaign manager with the Humane Society International (HSI), whispers to a lab-mix puppy, cradling her in a jacket as dozens of dogs bark in nearby cages. (SOUTHKOREA-DOGS/RESCUE (TV, PIX), moved, by Nataly Pak, 385 words) Clare Hollingworth, reporter who broke news of WW2, dies aged 105 HONG KONG - Clare Hollingworth, who was a rookie reporter for a British newspaper when she broke the news in 1939 that World War Two had begun, has died in Hong Kong aged 105, a close friend told Reuters on Tuesday. (PEOPLE-HOLLINGWORTH/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Anne Marie Roantree, 379 words) Muslim girls must attend mixed swim class -European rights court STRASBOURG - A Muslim couple who refused on religious grounds to allow their two young daughters take part in boys-and-girls school swimming lessons in Switzerland did not have the right to do so, the European Court of Human Rights ruled on Tuesday. (EUROPE-RIGHTS/RULING, moved, by Gilbert Reilhac, 195 words) --------------------------------------------------------