Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968; Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles +1 213 955 6721 ------------------------------------------------------- ENTERTAINMENT George Lucas' $1 bln 'Star Wars' museum finds Los Angeles home LOS ANGELES - "Star Wars" filmmaker George Lucas has settled on Los Angeles for the home of his $1 billion storytelling museum, after pulling the project from Chicago last year. (CALIFORNIA-GEORGELUCAS/ (TV, PIX), moved, 284 words) Germans cheer new landmark as Hamburg concert hall opens BERLIN - Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie concert hall opens on Wednesday, delivering one of Germany's most prestigious 21st century cultural projects - albeit some seven years late and busting its budget. (GERMANY-CULTURE/ (PIX, TV), moved, 394 words) British singers Church, Ferguson snub Trump inauguration LONDON/NEW YORK - British singers Charlotte Church and Rebecca Ferguson have rejected invitations from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's team to perform at his inauguration next week, they said in separate statements on Tuesday. (USA-TRUMP/INAUGURATION-SINGERS (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Estelle Shirbon and Jonathan Allen, 374 words) --------------------------------------------------------