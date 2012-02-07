* Q4 net EPS $1.06 excluding items vs Street view $1.04
* Revenue up 4 pct to $970 million
* Sees 2012 EPS $3.90-$4.05 excluding items, revs up 2-4 pct
* Shares flat
(Adds company comment, unit sales, share price)
Feb 7 Life Technologies Corp, a
maker of tools and genetic testing equipment used in
biotechnology research, on Tuesday reported slightly higher than
expected fourth-quarter profit and said it sees modest revenue
growth in 2012.
Excluding items, Life Tech earned $1.06 per share, topping
analysts' average expectations by 2 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
For 2012, the company expects revenue to grow by 2 to 4
percent and forecast earnings of $3.90 to $4.05 per share,
excluding items. Analysts are estimating earnings of $4.04 per
share.
"We expect growth in our game-changing Ion Torrent
franchise, expansion in end markets and geographies and
continued operational efficiencies to drive organic revenue
growth of 2 to 4 percent over 2011 results," Chief Executive
Gregory Lucier said in a statement.
The company was forced to rein in its 2011 forecast last
summer and trim expenses due to constraints in government and
academic spending.
Life Tech posted a net profit of $127.4 million, or 69
cents per share, compared with a profit of $70.6 million, or 37
cents per share, a year ago
Revenue for the quarter rose 4 percent to $970 million,
edging past Wall Street estimates of $967.7 million.
The company saw particular strength from the Asia-Pacific
region, where sales grew 10 percent. That compared with 4
percent growth in Europe, while the Americas was flat.
The Genetic Systems unit was the star performer for the
quarter with revenue rising 13 percent to $278 million. Growth
was driven by increased sales of Life's Ion Torrent genetic
sequencing equipment and double digit growth in forensics.
Life has begun taking orders for a potentially revolutionary
Ion Torrent product that can analyze an individual's complete
genetic information in about a day at a cost of only about
$1,000 per person. The machine that reads the information will
sell for about $99,000 to $149,000 -- far cheaper than current
gene sequencers..
Genetic testing has become a hot area of healthcare. Life
Tech rival Illumina Inc on Tuesday rejected a $5.7
billion hostile takeover bid from Swiss drugmaker Roche
as inadequate.
Life's Molecular Biology Systems unit saw revenue fall 1
percent to $441 million, while Cell Systems revenue climbed 3
percent to $244 million.
After initially rising about 1 percent in extended trading,
Life Tech shares gave back those gains and were even with the
Nasdaq close at $48.88.
(Reporting By Bill Berkrot in New York, editing by Matthew
Lewis)