BRIEF-Pure Technologies Q4 revenue C$32.3 mln
* Profit for Q4 of $1.9 million compared to $0.7 million last year
Feb 4 Life Technologies Inc, which is undergoing a strategic review that could lead to a sale of the company, on Monday reported higher fourth-quarter profit on increased demand for its Ion Torrent genetic sequencing equipment and growth in emerging markets.
Life posted a net profit of $109.9 million, or 63 cents per share, compared with a profit of $93.1 million, or 51 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.11 per share, matching analysts' average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 3 percent to $999 million, edging past Wall Street estimates of $989.5 million.
* Profit for Q4 of $1.9 million compared to $0.7 million last year
* Qtrly rental revenue of $16.17 million for a decline of 5% over Q4-2015
CHICAGO, March 9 Four individual investors of Peabody Energy Corp are accusing the company, certain hedge funds and other parties involved in the coal producer's Chapter 11 bankruptcy of breaching their fiduciary duties, according to a lawsuit filed on Thursday.