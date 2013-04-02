(Adds share price, details about auction)

By Greg Roumeliotis and Soyoung Kim

NEW YORK, April 2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is emerging as the lead contender in an auction for Life Technologies Corp, a genetic testing maker that has a market value of more than $11 billion, three people familiar with the matter said.

Thermo Fisher, the world's largest maker of laboratory equipment, is considering a bid of between $65 and $70 per share for Life Tech and is interested in buying the entire company, two of the people said.

It is expected to have a leg up on private equity bidders because it can squeeze more cost savings than a buyout firm can. It also has an advantage rival trade buyers, which may not want all of Life Tech or have not been as aggressive in their pursuit of the company so far, the three sources said.

Bids are due next week and it is still too early to tell the outcome of the auction, the sources said, asking not to be named because the matter is confidential.

Shares of Life Tech rose 1.8 percent to $65.76 on Tuesday, giving the company a market value of $11.2 billion. Thermo Fisher, whose shares were up 3 percent at $77.85, had a market cap of nearly $28 billion.

Carlsbad, California-based Life Tech, which hired advisers to explore a sale, also attracted interest from Danaher Corp , Roche Holdings AG and private equity firms, people familiar with the matter told Reuters previously.

A buyout consortium of Blackstone Group LP, Carlyle Group LP and Singapore's state investor, Temasek Holdings, remains in the process, but it is not expected to outbid Thermo, the people said.

KKR & Co LP briefly teamed up with Hellman & Friedman LLC to pursue a deal but is not expected to bid anymore, the people said. The position of Hellman & Friedman in the deal could not be learned.

Life Tech, Thermo Fisher, Roche and KKR declined to comment while Danaher, Blackstone, Carlyle and Hellman & Friedman did not respond to requests for comment.