BRIEF-Pure Technologies Q4 revenue C$32.3 mln
* Profit for Q4 of $1.9 million compared to $0.7 million last year
Feb 4 Life Technologies Corp : * Says strategic review by board still ongoing * Says board has not decided on any specific course of action * Says all ideas on the table including pursuing current strategy
* Qtrly rental revenue of $16.17 million for a decline of 5% over Q4-2015
CHICAGO, March 9 Four individual investors of Peabody Energy Corp are accusing the company, certain hedge funds and other parties involved in the coal producer's Chapter 11 bankruptcy of breaching their fiduciary duties, according to a lawsuit filed on Thursday.