Money transfer firm could take on Orange mobiles in Senegal
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
WASHINGTON Jan 31 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc , the world's largest laboratory equipment maker, has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Life Technologies Corp on condition of some asset sales, the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.
The deal was valued at $13.6 billion when it was announced in April.
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited plans to set up a regional distribution hub in Malaysia to cater to its fast-growing business in the region, two sources aware of the discussions said.
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: