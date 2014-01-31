Money transfer firm could take on Orange mobiles in Senegal
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
WASHINGTON Jan 31 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc , the world's largest laboratory equipment maker, has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy California's Life Technologies Corp on the condition that some assets are sold, the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.
The deal was valued at $13.6 billion when it was announced in April.
The commission said the companies agreed to sell a Thermo Fisher business, based in Massachusetts, that makes siRNA reagents used to study gene function. It must also sell businesses that make cell culture media like salts and sugars, and cell culture sera, derived from animal blood and used to grow mammalian cells.
GH Health will purchase the divested businesses, the FTC said.
The deal previously received antitrust approval from China and the European Union.
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited plans to set up a regional distribution hub in Malaysia to cater to its fast-growing business in the region, two sources aware of the discussions said.
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: