April 15 Genetic testing equipment maker Life
Technologies Corp has agreed to a $13.6 billion cash
buyout by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, in one of the
year's biggest corporate takeovers.
The acquisition values Life Technologies at $76 per share
and would catapult Thermo Fisher into the hot field of genetic
sequencing where researchers, drugmakers and doctors are
uncovering the genetic factors underpinning diseases to better
tailor treatments to the patients.
Life Technologies' board met on Saturday to review three
takeover offers. Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters
on Sunday the company chose Thermo Fisher over Sigma-Aldrich
Corp, a maker of chemicals for research laboratories,
and a private equity consortium consisting of Blackstone Group
LP, Carlyle Group, KKR & Co LP and Temasek
Holdings.