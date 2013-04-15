April 15 Genetic testing equipment maker Life Technologies Corp has agreed to a $13.6 billion cash buyout by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, in one of the year's biggest corporate takeovers.

The acquisition values Life Technologies at $76 per share and would catapult Thermo Fisher into the hot field of genetic sequencing where researchers, drugmakers and doctors are uncovering the genetic factors underpinning diseases to better tailor treatments to the patients.

Life Technologies' board met on Saturday to review three takeover offers. Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday the company chose Thermo Fisher over Sigma-Aldrich Corp, a maker of chemicals for research laboratories, and a private equity consortium consisting of Blackstone Group LP, Carlyle Group, KKR & Co LP and Temasek Holdings.