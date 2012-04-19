* Q1 EPS $0.62 vs est $0.61

* Q1 rev up 12 pct at $268.4, vs est $271.2 mln

* Sees FY12 EPS of $2.65-$2.73 vs est $2.75

* Sees FY12 rev of $1.11 bln-$1.135 bln vs est $1.134 bln

* Shares fall as much as 12 pct

April 19 Health club operator Life Time Fitness Inc's full-year profit forecast fell short of analysts' estimates, sending its shares down as much as 12 percent.

The company forecast per-share earnings of between $2.65 and $2.73 for 2012, below the $2.75 that analysts were expecting.

Its revenue outlook too was largely below Wall Street expectations, at $1.11 billion to $1.135 billion. Analysts were expecting sales of $1.134 billion for the full year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the first quarter, the company beat analysts' expectations on profit, but failed to meet revenue estimates and left the full-year sales target unchanged.

Morningstar analyst Paul Swinand said investors have got used to the company beating estimates and raising forecasts, and were disappointed that it did not raise its revenue forecast.

Net income for the first quarter rose to $25.7 million, or 62 cents per share, from $20.8 million, or 51 cents per share, a year ago. Analysts were expecting earnings of 61 cents per share.

Revenue rose 12 percent to $268.4 million, but was still below the $271.2 million analysts expected.

Shares of the Chanhassen, Minessota-based company were trading down 8 percent at $45.40 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)