BRIEF-Internet Infinity announces IPO on TSE Mothers on March 21
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 21, 2017, under the symbol "6545"
Aug 20 Lifewatch AG : * Says H1 sales reached USD 48.12 million in H1 2014, an increase of 10.2%
versus H1 2013 * Says net loss of USD 4.72 million in H1 2014 * Says H1 gross profit margin amounted to 52.1% versus 59.3% a year earlier * Says expects to exceed its goal of USD 100 million in revenues in 2014, with
an improvement in EBIT and EBITDA * Says volume growth of 13.1% in the first half of 2014 * Says H1 operating loss of USD 4.13 million compared to an EBIT of USD 2.71
million in H1 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 21, 2017, under the symbol "6545"
* To conevene AGM on March 30 to discuss board proposal of cash dividend of 5 fils per share for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY consol net profit EGP 89.4 million versus EGP 68.9 million year ago