Oct 17 LifeWatch AG :

* Six Exchange Regulation is opening investigation against LifeWatch regarding potential violations of rules governing ad hoc publicity - SIX

* Duration of investigatory proceedings is not determined - SIX

* Investigation is connected with publication of ad hoc release dated Jan. 22, 2014 regarding strategic partnership as well as with publication of results of financial year 2013 by ad hoc releases dated Feb. 27 and April 30, 2014. - SIX