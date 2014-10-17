BRIEF-Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical to set up hyaluronic acid unit
Oct 17 LifeWatch AG :
* Six Exchange Regulation is opening investigation against LifeWatch regarding potential violations of rules governing ad hoc publicity - SIX
* Duration of investigatory proceedings is not determined - SIX
* Investigation is connected with publication of ad hoc release dated Jan. 22, 2014 regarding strategic partnership as well as with publication of results of financial year 2013 by ad hoc releases dated Feb. 27 and April 30, 2014. - SIX Source text: bit.ly/1vCQmoC Further company coverage:
March 13 Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.:
* Says actual controller Liu Xicheng offered takeover bid to buy 10 percent stake in Hainan Haiyao, at 14.5 yuan/share
March 13Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co Ltd :