PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Feb 23
Feb 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Q4 loss/shr $0.02 vs $0.01 loss/shr last yr
* Q4 sales rose 16 pct to $18.7 mln
* Sees Q1 2012 sales about $21 mln
* To initiate annual dividend in Q3
April 2 Health food products maker Lifeway Foods Inc posted a wider fourth-quarter loss hurt by increased spending on advertising and marketing.
Lifeway said it expects first-quarter sales to grow about 14 percent to $21 million and plans to initiate its first ever annual dividend sometime in the third quarter of fiscal 2012.
The company reported a fourth-quarter loss of $400,000, or 2 cents a shares, compared with a loss of $200,000, or 1 cent a share, last year.
Revenue rose 16 percent to $18.7 million.
The company also said it authorized a new plan to buy back up to 200,000 shares, replacing its prior program.
Lifeway Foods shares had closed at $9.19 on Monday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
Feb 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, Feb 23 European shares edged up to near a 14-month high on Thursday, supported by a rally in Barclays and Dialog.
Feb 22 An online commercial released by Nike this week that showed Arab women fencing, boxing and spinning on ice-skates has stirred controversy over its attempt to smash stereotypes about women leading home-bound lives in the conservative region.