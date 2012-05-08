BRIEF-FCC chairman says doesn't expect agency to review AT&T-Time Warner - WSJ
* FCC chairman says doesn't expect agency to review AT&T-Time Warner - WSJ Source text - http://on.wsj.com/2lYrkBq Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
LONDON May 8 Exchange NYSE Liffe plans to regulate warehouse load out rates for certified robusta coffee after delivery delays frustrated trade houses and roasters in Europe, sources familiar with the matter said.
The exchange is expected to update its grading and warehouse keeping procedures in June to include the load out requirements, which will be effective from September 1, sources said.
Warehouses holding less than 30,000 tonnes of certified coffee will be required to move out a minimum of 250 tonnes per day, while those holding in excess of this volume will be required to move out a minimum of 500 tonnes per day, sources said.
"We're currently looking at the rates and we'll be making an announcement in the next few weeks," said a spokesman at Liffe, declining to give further detail. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane)
BARCELONA, Feb 27 Formula One's new owners signalled a break from the Bernie Ecclestone era on Monday by giving teams and drivers greater freedom to engage with fans on social media from inside the circuit confines.
* SAUER'S RESIGNATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND THERE ARE CURRENTLY NO PLANS TO ADD ANOTHER DIRECTOR