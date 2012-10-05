UPDATE 1-MOVES-Morgan Stanley's global stock trading head leaves for hedge fund Millennium
Feb 14 Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday its global head of equities trading, Peter Santoro, is leaving the firm.
PARIS Oct 5 Trading in agricultural commodity futures in Paris and London was halted again on Friday due to a technical issue, exchange operator NYSE Liffe said.
This was the second trading halt in the same session and the third this week.
NYSE Liffe did not give a time for the resumption of trading in the futures, which include wheat, maize, rapeseed, white sugar, robusta coffee and cocoa.
* JDL GOLD AND LUNA GOLD ANNOUNCE A BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR C$15 MILLION AND AN INCREASE TO THE NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO C$50 MILLION
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 Health insurer Anthem Inc said on Tuesday that Cigna Corp could not unilaterally terminate an agreement between the two companies to merge.