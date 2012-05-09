* Historical reports recalculated by end of week
Members amend categorisation of some clients
(Adds Liffe comment)
LONDON May 9 Exchange NYSE Liffe said
on Wednesday it would recalculate its historical commitment of
traders (COT) reports for agricultural commodities by the end of
the week after recategorising some client accounts.
Some dealers said the changes had undermined their
confidence in the data, although others said it was reassuring
the exchange was listening to feedback from the market.
"This reclassification of past and future reports will
ensure improved accuracy for business relating to physical
financing, regardless of how a deal is structured, as well as
adding to the precision and transparency of our combined COT
report as a whole," an exchange spokeswoman said.
The weekly COT report shows a breakdown of open interest
across certain business categories in Liffe's cocoa, robusta
coffee, white sugar and feed wheat futures and options markets.
"Some traders felt like they had been misled for months. It
will probably take a long time for them to rebuild a degree of
confidence in these numbers," said Eric Sivry, head of Marex
Spectron's agriculture options brokerage.
The exchange said all business related to physical financing
deals would now be classified in the
producer/merchant/processors/user category of its report.
"We have been constantly working with our members to
correctly identify the core business of their customers," the
spokeswoman said.
A number of exchange members have also amended the
categorisation of some clients, which will affect reports dated
from May 8, the exchange said.
There are also system changes to capture spreading business
for the producer/merchant/processor/user category from May 8,
the exchange added.
"What they should have done is spend more time ensuring that
the reports they were getting from clearing houses were more
accurately categorised," said a London-based broker.
"At least they're correcting their mistakes and hopefully
the information will become more reliable and accurate."
The exchange began publishing a futures-only COT report for
its cocoa, robusta coffee, white sugar and feed wheat futures
contracts on Oct. 3 in a bid to improve market transparency.
The first combined futures and options Commitments of
Traders (COT) report was published on Feb 6.
The exchange has already amended its original robusta coffee
and cocoa COT data, published on Feb. 6, to reflect changes to
customer categorisations by two members.
"Everybody was wanting a COT report and that little bit of
information they got was useful, even though historically it
wasn't that deep," said Keith Flury, analyst at Rabobank.
"Now that they're changing it, it doesn't instil a lot of
confidence."
