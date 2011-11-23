PARIS Nov 23 European exchange operator NYSE Liffe said on Tuesday it would extend by a year the trading period of all of its Paris-based grain future contracts to lure more over-the-counter investors by offering them better visibility.

NYSE Liffe also said it would end its August wheat contract after repeated demands by traders to kill the illiquid contract.

This would mean increasing the number of wheat contracts <0#BL2:> to 12 from 8 currently, while maize <0#EMA:> contracts would rise to 10 from 7, and rapeseed to 10 from 8.

