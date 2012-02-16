LONDON Feb 16 NYSE Liffe issued
the second phase of its consultation on Thursday to increase
regulation of its cocoa, robusta coffee, white sugar and feed
wheat contracts, including proposed delivery limits.
The exchange said that after receiving feedback from
participants in its London commodity contracts between November
2011 and January 2012, it proposed increased reporting
requirements for large positions and position limits on delivery
months, with an allowance for delivery limit exemptions.
The delivery limits capped robusta coffee deliveries at
75,000 tonnes from November 2012, cocoa deliveries at 75,000
tonnes as of December 2012, white sugar at 250,000 tonnes from
December 2012 and feed wheat at 200,000 tonnes from January
2013.
The limits were partly influenced by a review of historical
deliveries made against the commodity contracts over the past 10
years, the exchange said.
Delivery limit exemptions of up to double the delivery limit
may be possible under certain circumstances including where
there is an intention for the commodity to be used to fulfill a
commitment to a physical user, the exchange said.
Proposals also included a requirement for exchange members
holding large open positions to initiate discussions with the
exchange on the rationale for the position.
The closing date for responses to the second phase of the
consultation is March. 9.
European commodity markets are under pressure to tighten
regulation as the United States pushes forward with plans to
curb speculative activity, blamed by some for boosting food and
energy prices to record highs in 2008.
The exchange introduced a Commitments of Traders (COT)
report in October detailing positions held in London's cocoa,
robusta coffee, white sugar and feed wheat markets to increase
transparency.
Draft European Union rules give the European Securities and
Markets Authority (ESMA) powers to manage or even set position
limits for commodity derivatives.
(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Veronica Brown and
Alison Birrane)