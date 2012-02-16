(Clarifies date of Armajaro cocoa delivery)

* Liffe cites demand for extra transparency

* Delivery limits to be introduced from November 2012

By Sarah McFarlane

LONDON, Feb 16 NYSE Liffe stepped up its drive to tighten regulation of its cocoa, robusta coffee, white sugar and feed wheat contracts on Thursday, to echo the stricter regime on the New York-based Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

Liffe's second phase of its consultation specified proposed delivery limits. Its coffee and cocoa markets have a history of being squeezed and the London markets are less regulated than ICE soft commodity markets, which already enforce position limits.

European commodity markets are under pressure to tighten regulation as the United States pushes forward with plans to curb speculative activity, blamed by some for boosting food and energy prices to record highs in 2008.

The exchange said that after receiving feedback from participants in its London commodity contracts between November 2011 and January 2012, it proposed increased reporting requirements for large positions and position limits on delivery months, with an allowance for delivery limit exemptions.

The delivery limits capped robusta coffee deliveries at 75,000 tonnes from November 2012, cocoa deliveries at 75,000 tonnes as of December 2012, white sugar at 250,000 tonnes from December 2012 and feed wheat at 200,000 tonnes from January 2013.

The limits were partly influenced by a review of historical deliveries made against the commodity contracts over the past 10 years, the exchange said.

"There is a demand for greater transparency and greater certainty in terms of the Exchange's regulatory processes around commodities position management and we're trying to reflect that in the proposal we've put out for consultation," said Ian Dudden, director for commodity derivatives at NYSE Liffe.

Delivery limit exemptions of up to double the delivery limit may be possible under certain circumstances including where there is an intention for the commodity to be used to fulfill a commitment to a physical user, the exchange said.

Proposals also included a requirement for exchange members holding large open positions to initiate discussions with the exchange on the rationale for the position.

The closing date for responses to the second phase of the consultation is March. 9.

The exchange introduced a Commitments of Traders (COT) report in October detailing positions held in London's cocoa, robusta coffee, white sugar and feed wheat markets to increase transparency.

Draft European Union rules give the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) powers to manage or even set position limits for commodity derivatives.

In July 2010 Armajaro Asset Management's hedge fund, CC+, took the largest delivery in 14 years on Liffe's cocoa market.

Leading up to the delivery, some European cocoa industry participants sent a letter to the exchange complaining about the extent of speculation in the London cocoa market and a lack of transparency. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by William Hardy)