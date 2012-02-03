(Adds details, background)

LONDON Feb 3 NYSE Liffe will publish a combined futures and options Commitments of Traders (COT) report for its London commodity contracts from Monday, Feb. 6, the exchange said on Friday.

The exchange began publishing a Commitments of Traders report for its cocoa, robusta coffee, white sugar and feed wheat futures contracts on Oct. 3.

Dealers have said the inclusion of options data was vital to provide a true reflection of positions held by market participants, particularly for robusta coffee and cocoa where there are very active options markets.

"Option positions will be converted to futures equivalent positions by multiplying each reported position by the previous day's delta value," the exchange said in a market notice.

The exchange said the new report would be published alongside the current futures only COT report.

The exchange will make available for comparaison the previous combined weekly reports dating back to Oct. 10.