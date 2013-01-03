UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL Jan 3 Hong Kong's Li & Fung Group agreed to acquire a majority stake in South Korean children's apparel maker Suhyang Networks for roughly 200 billion won ($188 million), a South Korean newspaper reported on Thursday.
Maeil Business Newspaper, citing unidentified investment banking sources, said Li & Fung signed a stock purchase agreement to acquire Suhyang on Wednesday.
A Suhyang official declined to comment on the report. ($1 = 1063.5000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Ron Popeski)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources