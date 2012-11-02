UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG Nov 2 Li & Fung Ltd, a manager of supply chains for global retailers including Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp, said it would issue $500 million of perpetual bonds to help fund business development and acquisitions.
The U.S. dollar-denominated subordinated perpetual capital securities will carry a 6 percent coupon but will not have a maturity date. They will be listed in Singapore Stock Exchange on Nov. 9, the company said on Friday.
For statement clicks here
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by John Mair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources