HONG KONG, March 22 Consumer goods exporter Li &
Fung Ltd on Thursday posted a 24 percent rise in net
profit for 2011, beating analyst forecasts, as a pick-up in U.S.
consumer demand boosted sales.
The manager of supply chains for retailers including
Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp reported a
profit of $681 million for last year, compared with a consensus
forecast of $617 million from 18 analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S, and up from $548.5 million recorded for 2010.
Shares of Li & Fung closed up 0.42 percent at HK$19.06 on
Thursday, ahead of the results. They are up 32.5 percent so far
this year compared with a 13.4 percent gain on the Hang Seng
Index.
($1 = 7.7645 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Rachel Lee; Editing by Chris
Lewis)