May 14 Consumer goods exporter Li & Fung Ltd
, whose global distribution and trading centres make it
a barometer of consumer sentiment, said on Monday that it does
not expect slower economic growth in China to have any impact on
orders.
"On the export front, we don't see much impact on our orders
as China is still the major manufacturing country," Chairman
William Fung told reporters after a shareholder meeting. "On the
retail front, slower consumption growth hasn't affected us much
as our retail operations are still not very big."
China's economy stuttered unexpectedly in April, with
lower-than-expected output data, softening retail sales and
easing prices suggesting economic headwinds might be stronger
than previously thought, requiring more robust policy responses
to counter them.
Li & Fung Chief Executive Bruce Rockowitz told Reuters last
week that the trend of rising costs in China had stabilised and
the country was still a preferred manufacturing base for
high-quality products.
