* Jan-June net profit up to $312 mln, beats consensus
* Core operating profit falls 22 pct, Europe weak
* Signs deal with Target Australia, on prowl for more
* Shares up 3 percent ahead of results
By Donny Kwok and Rachel Lee
HONG KONG, Aug 9 Supply chain manager Li & Fung
Ltd, whose global distribution and trading centres
make it a useful barometer of consumer sentiment, said half-year
core operating profit fell by more than a fifth due to a
slower-than-expected turnaround of its U.S operations and weak
demand in Europe.
The Hong Kong-based group, which manages supply chains for
major retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target
Corp, said, however, that net profit rose by a third as
it booked write-backs on two 2010 acquisitions.
"The operating profit was disappointing. The market didn't
expect (it) would be that weak," said Linus Yip, chief
strategist at First Shanghai Securities. "It missed expectations
and that's likely to put pressure on the stock price."
Analysts had predicted healthy top-line growth at Li & Fung
this year with U.S. retailers re-stocking to meet improving
consumer confidence, but spending by consumers fell in June for
the first time in nearly a year.
Li & Fung, whose sister unit Trinity owns bespoke
Savile Row tailor Kent & Curwen, which has kitted out Hong
Kong's Olympic team, said it signed a deal with Target Australia
for several hundred million dollars, and has resources for
acquisitions up to $1 billion.
"We will look for acquisitions in beauty and cosmetics.
Since Asia is a growing market for us, we are also looking for
acquisitions in Asia-related assets," Chairman William Fung told
a press briefing on Thursday.
U.S. ELECTION BOOST?
The company gave little insight into the outlook for demand,
saying only it expects the U.S. market to improve after
November's presidential election.
January-June net profit rose to US$312 million from a
restated $235.5 million a year ago, beating an average forecast
for $272.4 million from five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
Li & Fung reports every six months in U.S. dollars.
Core operating profit fell 22 percent to $221 million,
weighed down by a weak performance at its LF USA unit.
The company, valued at $16.7 billion, was founded early last
century as a trader in porcelain, jade and silk. It now provides
one-stop supply chain management - from product design, raw
material sourcing and manufacturing to shipping and wholesale.
It is halfway through an ambitious 3-year growth plan and
aims to expand its sourcing network to generate higher profits
under the watch of Fung and president/CEO Bruce Rockowitz, who
last year married pop diva Coco Lee at a star-studded ceremony
attended by Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Lopez.
In a statement, the company said that while core operating
profit was relatively weak, the group was "very focused on
taking the necessary steps to improve the second-half results
and set the stage for 2013, the last year of its current
three-year plan."
The U.S. remains the key export market, representing 62
percent of turnover, with Europe dipping to 18 percent and Asia
increasing to 13 percent.
In a further sign that a weakening global economy is hurting
discretionary spending, denting hopes of a U.S. recovery,
McDonald's Corp on Wednesday reported its worst sales
performance in more than nine years.
Li & Fung said in May that its orders had not been affected
by a slowing China economy, and it expected China to remain its
main sourcing market over the next three years.
January-June core operating profit margin at Li & Fung,
which employs more than 28,000 staff worldwide and has a
sourcing network of over 15,000 suppliers, fell to 2.4 percent
from 3.2 percent.
EARNINGS REVISED
Analysts have revised down their full-year Li & Fung
earnings estimates on concern that high operating costs will
keep margin growth in check. They say Li & Fung will have to
rely on acquisitions to meet its targeted core operating profit
of $1.5 billion in 2013.
The company said it signed four acquisitions for its trading
network this year and six licensing deals.
It is seen as a potential bidder for Los Angeles-based J
Brand, a women's apparel maker which hired Morgan Stanley to
help it explore its strategic options, including a sale or an
initial public offering.
Last month, analysts at Citi raised longer-term concerns
over Li & Fung losing customers after U.S. clients such as
children's clothing firm Carter's Inc and Gymboree Corp
moved towards direct sourcing.
Li & Fung shares have risen around 17 percent since hitting
a 9-month low late last month. The stock ended up 3.1 percent at
a 13-week closing high of HK$15.98 ahead of the results on
Thursday.
(Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Ian Geoghegan)