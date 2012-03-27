BRIEF-Paulson & Co takes share stake in Achaogen, dissolves in J&J
* Paulson & Co takes share stake of 72,500 shares in achaogen inc - sec filing
HONG KONG, March 27 Consumer goods exporter Li & Fung Ltd plans to raise about $500 million through a share placement, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing a term sheet of the transaction.
The company is offering shares at a range of HK$18.52-18.82 each, the equivalent to a 4-5 percent discount to the closing price on Tuesday of HK$19.60, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Paulson & Co takes share stake of 72,500 shares in achaogen inc - sec filing
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON Feb 14 Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion merger on Tuesday and Cigna Corp sought to end its deal with Anthem, shelving the industry consolidation they charted to address former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.
* Paulson & co cuts share stake in fedex corp by 89.7 percent to 11,000 shares - sec filing