HONG KONG, March 27 Consumer goods exporter Li & Fung Ltd plans to raise about $500 million through a share placement, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing a term sheet of the transaction.

The company is offering shares at a range of HK$18.52-18.82 each, the equivalent to a 4-5 percent discount to the closing price on Tuesday of HK$19.60, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis)