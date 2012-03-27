* Shares offered at HK$18.52-18.82 each, up to 5 pct discount-IFR

* Proceeds to be used on future acquisitions, new businesses

* Goldman Sachs, HSBC to manage offering (Adds share performance, use of proceeds, underwriters)

HONG KONG, March 27 Consumer goods exporter Li & Fung Ltd plans to raise about $500 million through a share placement, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing a term sheet of the transaction.

The company launched the block deal and offered the shares at a range of HK$18.52-18.82 each, the equivalent to a 4-5 percent discount to the closing price on Tuesday of HK$19.60, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Shares of Li & Fung, which manages supply chains for retailers including Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp , hit an 11-month high last week after it posted a 24 percent rise in net profit for 2011.

The company plans to use proceeds of the offering to fund potential acquisitions and for "future business development," according to the term sheet.

Goldman Sachs and HSBC were hired to handle the transaction. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis and Matt Driskill)